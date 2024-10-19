Schubert & Co Acquires 18,793 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schubert & Co owned about 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 221,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of DEHP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,275. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

