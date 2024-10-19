Schubert & Co Acquires New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 390,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 41.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,156,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

WBD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. 16,790,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,053,773. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

