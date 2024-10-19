Schubert & Co Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schubert & Co raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 132,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 720,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. 318,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,135. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.