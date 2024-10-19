Schubert & Co Makes New $404,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 103.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,092. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

