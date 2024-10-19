Schubert & Co Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in MasTec by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

MasTec Trading Down 0.1 %

MTZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. 497,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,392. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -908.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

