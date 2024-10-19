Schubert & Co Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Danaher makes up approximately 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,951. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.72 and its 200 day moving average is $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

