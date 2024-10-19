Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 4383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after buying an additional 574,475 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315,352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,337,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.