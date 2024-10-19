Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Director Yue Alexander Wu Buys 20,000 Shares

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) Director Yue Alexander Wu acquired 20,000 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,750. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scilex Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:SCLX opened at $0.97 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Scilex Holding will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
