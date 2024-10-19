Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Director Yue Alexander Wu Buys 20,000 Shares

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) Director Yue Alexander Wu acquired 20,000 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,750. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scilex Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SCLX opened at $0.97 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Scilex Holding will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,064,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scilex by 321.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scilex by 59.5% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Further Reading

