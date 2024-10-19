Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,680,000 after buying an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

