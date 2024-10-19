Scotiabank Cuts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $17.30

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $17.80 to $17.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

