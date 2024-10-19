Scroll (SCR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Scroll token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $250.09 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00250517 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.29215022 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,591,786.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.