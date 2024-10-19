SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.79). 1,204,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,906,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.96. The firm has a market cap of £664.90 million, a P/E ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.48.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

