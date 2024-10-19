Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 463 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.