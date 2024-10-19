Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.