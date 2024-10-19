Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,765 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITB opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

