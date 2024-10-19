Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $52.53 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

