Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,025,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,790,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

