Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Management by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,674,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,096,414.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $171.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

