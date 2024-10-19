Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,082 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSEP. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period.

BATS:BSEP opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

