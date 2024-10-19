Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 195,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

