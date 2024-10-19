Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 22,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 249,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Semilux International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semilux International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Semilux International as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

