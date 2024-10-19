SentinelOne’s (S) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on S. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE S opened at $26.36 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,757.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,964. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $4,736,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $4,060,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

