Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SERV. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000.

NASDAQ:SERV opened at $9.36 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Serve Robotics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

