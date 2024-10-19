Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Trading Up 9.3 %

Serve Robotics stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth $198,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $407,000.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.