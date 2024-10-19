Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.80. 95,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,122,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $575.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 191,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.