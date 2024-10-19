ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $1,068.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $915.00 to $1,068.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $921.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

