SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sk Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,762,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,257,681.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sk Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $248,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Sk Inc. sold 2,481 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,488.60.

On Monday, October 7th, Sk Inc. sold 82,429 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,457.40.

On Friday, October 4th, Sk Inc. sold 100,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $61,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $146,370.60.

On Monday, September 30th, Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $49,823.20.

SES AI Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of SES stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SES AI by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

