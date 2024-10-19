SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 309.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.33 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

