Shentu Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $76.32 million and $1.31 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 139,080,927 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars.

