Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Declines By 5.5%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.4% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

