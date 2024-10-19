Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Matthew Link Sells 20,734 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $122,537.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 726,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,612.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SGHT stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

