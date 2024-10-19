Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 600 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,732,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25.

NYSE SIG opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

