Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Simmons First National Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.
Simmons First National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.
Insider Transactions at Simmons First National
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simmons First National
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.