Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

