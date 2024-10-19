Simon’s Cat Price Reaches $0.0000 (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $158.15 million and $27.71 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00250175 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,206,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,206,250 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,206,249.632 with 6,749,955,206,249.632 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002554 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $26,698,195.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

