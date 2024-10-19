SingularityNET 24-Hour Volume Tops $57,332.08 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $729.35 million and approximately $57,332.08 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,184.43 or 1.00018150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007507 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61606594 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $59,541.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.