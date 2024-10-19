SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %
TSE SRV.UN opened at C$13.32 on Friday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SIR Royalty Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.