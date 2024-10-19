SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $200.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get SiTime alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITM

SiTime Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,515,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $165,625.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,745.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,515,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,178. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 62.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth $16,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.