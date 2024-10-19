Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $332.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

