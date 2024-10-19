Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

