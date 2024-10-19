Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,079 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 48.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 95,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 139.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

