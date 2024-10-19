Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $309.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.