Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 10,814 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of 10x Genomics worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 231,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

