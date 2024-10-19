Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $537.14 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.85.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.83.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

