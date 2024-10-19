Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and traded as low as $21.33. Smiths Group shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMGZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMGZY
Smiths Group Price Performance
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.