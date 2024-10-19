Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and traded as low as $21.33. Smiths Group shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

SMGZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

