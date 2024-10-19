Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

