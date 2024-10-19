SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.32 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $48,862.96 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

