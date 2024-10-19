South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
South Plains Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SPFI opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $35.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,110. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,110. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $288,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,940.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPFI. Hovde Group upped their price objective on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Plains Financial
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.