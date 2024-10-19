South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,110. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,110. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $288,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,940.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPFI. Hovde Group upped their price objective on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

