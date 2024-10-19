Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 41,193 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 180,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$29,782.50. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

