SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLRN. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,072 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,962,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,343. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.