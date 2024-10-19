SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

GLD opened at $251.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $251.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

